2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $119,000

Located in a quiet neighborhood in the middle of Moline this home features a large kitchen with butlers pantry. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling. Natural woodwork and hardwood floors on the main level. LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THE GARAGE!! Oversized two car garage with 100 Amp service and separate electrical panel. Privacy fenced back yard with drive in gate access. Waterproofing in basement added in 2021 and bathroom in basement brand new remodel. Vinyl tilt in windows through out the home. Whole house humidifier. Brand new roof and gutters on house and garage in 2021. New Water Heater in 2020. eXp does not hold earnest money. All measurements are estimates and are to be verified by buyers and buyers agent.

