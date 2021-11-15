MOTIVATED SELLER! Newly finished main level. Remodeled kitchen w/ new lights, fans, flooring, and paint throughout whole main level. New floors, paint, vanity, toilet, and shower tub, fixtures in bathroom. 2013 Water heater. 2015 roof. Updated furnace and A/C 2021. New garage door. Basement rec room updated. The basement bathroom is not completely finished, but there is a shower and sink. Shower in basement currently drains into the sump pump.
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $112,000
