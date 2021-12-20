 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $108,000

2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $108,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $108,000

MOTIVATED SELLER! Newly finished main level. Remodeled kitchen w/ new lights, fans, flooring, and paint throughout whole main level. New floors, paint, vanity, toilet, and shower tub, fixtures in bathroom. 2013 Water heater. 2015 roof. Updated furnace and A/C 2021. New garage door. Basement rec room updated. The basement bathroom is not completely finished, but there is a shower and sink. Shower in basement currently drains into the sump pump.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman
Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman

  • Updated

The buzz among the fans entering the Rock Island Fieldhouse was universally that a competitive game was not expected on Friday night; they showed up out of loyalty to the Rocks and their intra-city Western Big 6 Conference rivals, the Alleman Pioneers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News