Very nice, clean, well maintained 2 bedroom home with 1 bath and main floor laundry room. So many new updates in this home including, furnace, AC, windows, roof, siding, gutters, flooring, trim, light fixtures and more. This home has many little extra pantries and closets for storage throughout the home. The driveway will allow the new plenty of guest parking. The two very large patios are perfect for a barbeque. The garage has extra tall ceilings. Very clean basement with storage opportunities galore. No flood plain per seller. Same owner for many years. Agent is related to the seller. Adjacent lot may be purchased separately.
2 Bedroom Home in Moline - $105,000
Alleman High School Athletic Director Grant Iles has resigned from his position.
A Moline woman was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for stealing social security and disability benefits paid to the bank account of her deceased mother.
A few things I thought this lifelong area resident would never see in the Quad-Cities in the middle of December: A shirtless jogger, people mo…
Amarion Nimmers has already made a name for himself as one of the best high school players in the area, but he isn’t playing for himself. He is playing for his Mom.
Thursday briefing: Shots fired in Rock Island, a local COVID warning, and parishes help Afghan families resettle in the Quad-Cities
Last night was quite a windy end to a record-breaking day for sunshine and high temperatures.
The Catholic Diocese of Peoria has identified the interim team that will lead Alleman High School while a replacement for Sara Stroud, Alleman's recently resigned principal, is found.
The East Moline School District has paused in-person classes for two of its programs because of COVID-19.
The taps are installed, the bar has been built and the furniture has arrived inside Pour Bros., a pour-it-yourself tap room located in the former O'Rourke building at 1209 4th Ave., on the edge of downtown Moline.
A pending railroad merger would nearly triple the number of trains per day traveling through the Iowa Quad-Cities, raising concerns among Davenport and Bettendorf leaders about noise, safety and the implications for future riverfront development and access.
The buzz among the fans entering the Rock Island Fieldhouse was universally that a competitive game was not expected on Friday night; they showed up out of loyalty to the Rocks and their intra-city Western Big 6 Conference rivals, the Alleman Pioneers.