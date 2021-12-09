Located on .5 acres, tucked away from the road for privacy, and has plenty of room for all your outdoor gatherings! Home has recently had some remodeling done: main floor has all new flooring, new trim, new paint, living room ceiling has new drywall and paint, new bathroom mirror and vanity, new lights being installed by closing, and carpet in upstairs oversized closets. Plenty of storage in this house for all of your crafts, clothes, and seasonal items. House is sold as-is where-is. Can be purchased with QC4223917.
2 Bedroom Home in Milan - $90,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Davenport firefighters were called out Saturday night to battle a fire at Tienda Mexicana Abarrotes Carrillo, a popular Mexican restaurant and…
- Updated
A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Western Illinois football team, which is captained by Erie-Prophetstown dual-threat quarterback Kolby Franks.
- Updated
Iowa and Iowa State will conclude the 2021 football season in Orlando.
- Updated
Without coach Ryan Webber, United Township played lost and without discipline in its 70-39 loss to Quincy in the Panthers’ home opener Friday night.
- Updated
Davenport Police arrested four men and one teenager on numerous felony charges including criminal gang participation after a short vehicle chase Friday.
- Updated
Two men have been arrested in Mercer County for allegedly grooming a child.
- Updated
A 74-year-old Sherrard woman pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of reckless driving in relation to a crash in October 2020 that killed a Rock Island man.
In the Quad Cities, K-9s are an important part of each police department's team.
Saving for retirement will be a little bit easier.
The eastbound span of the new I-74 bridge is now open to traffic.