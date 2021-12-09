 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Milan - $90,000

2 Bedroom Home in Milan - $90,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Milan - $90,000

Located on .5 acres, tucked away from the road for privacy, and has plenty of room for all your outdoor gatherings! Home has recently had some remodeling done: main floor has all new flooring, new trim, new paint, living room ceiling has new drywall and paint, new bathroom mirror and vanity, new lights being installed by closing, and carpet in upstairs oversized closets. Plenty of storage in this house for all of your crafts, clothes, and seasonal items. House is sold as-is where-is. Can be purchased with QC4223917.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News