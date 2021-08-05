 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Milan - $90,000

Investor's dream, or the perfect house ready for you to finish and make it your own! House has already had remodeling begun, and just needs some final touches to be completely move in ready. Located on .5 acres, tucked away from the road for privacy, and has plenty of room for all your outdoor gatherings! House is sold as-is where-is. Can be purchased with QC4223917.

