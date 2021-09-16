 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Milan - $89,900

This updated two bedroom & one and a half bath Milan home is waiting on you! Lots of updates! New roof, furnace & central air were installed in 2016, wood siding painted in 2018. Bedroom carpets been updated & new vinyl floors throughout main living areas this year. Garage had updated lighting in 2017. New tub & surround in full bath 2021, new electric panel 2021. Appliances are staying & all measurements are approximate. Buyer/Buyers agent to verify.

