2 Bedroom Home in Milan - $50,000

Tenant occupied, month to month lease. 24 hour notice required for showings. Cute and secluded 2 bedroom slab home is just waiting for it's new owner! Located on .5 acres, close to shopping, but far enough away for the privacy you desire. Home being sold as-is where-is. Can be purchased with QC422857.

