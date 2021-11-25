Located on .5 acres, tucked away from the road for privacy, and has plenty of room for all your outdoor gatherings! Home has recently had some remodeling done: main floor has all new flooring, new trim, new paint, living room ceiling has new drywall and paint, new bathroom mirror and vanity, new lights being installed by closing, and carpet in upstairs oversized closets. Plenty of storage in this house for all of your crafts, clothes, and seasonal items. House is sold as-is where-is. Can be purchased with QC4223917.
2 Bedroom Home in Milan - $100,000
