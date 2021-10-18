 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Hillsdale - $50,000

2 Bedroom Home in Hillsdale - $50,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Hillsdale - $50,000

Cheaper than Rent!! Cozy RANCH with everything on one level and only one small step entry! This home features an eat in kitchen, replacement windows, maintenance free vinyl siding and main level laundry. The home is clean and ready for a new owner. Detached 1 car garage and great yard! Riverdale Schools. Seller is selling "AS IS"

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column: A solution for Alleman
Columnists

Column: A solution for Alleman

  • Updated

On June 30, Barb Ickes' article about Alleman High School appeared on the Dispatch-Argus' front page. The article included criticism of the Ca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News