2 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $79,900

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Cherry Hill Condo in a 55+ Community. Main Level Unit with 2 Bedrooms with 1 Main bath and a 1/2 Bath in the Master Bedroom. Condo features include Extra wide doorways and Hallways, Laundry Room, Sliders from Living Room leading to the deck and an EXTRA large 30 X 15, 1 car garage with lots of storage space. New Refrigerator. *Dishwasher not working seller will make allowance. Pets must be approved by the Condo Assoc Board.