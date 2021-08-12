 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $79,900

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Cherry Hill Condo in a 55+ Community. Main Level Unit with 2 Bedrooms with 1 Main bath and a 1/2 Bath in the Master Bedroom. Condo features include Extra wide doorways and Hallways, Laundry Room, Sliders from Living Room leading to the deck and an EXTRA large 30 X 15, 1 car garage with lots of storage space. New Refrigerator. *Dishwasher not working seller will make allowance. Pets must be approved by the Condo Assoc Board.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News