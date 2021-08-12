 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $29,900

Lots of potential in this 2 bedroom ranch home with everything on one level. The backyard is flat with lots of privacy. Attached 2 car garage. All buyers/agents must sign a disclosure before entering the home. Home being sold AS IS.

