2 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $99,500

This home has MOVE-IN READY written all over it!!! NEW Carpet, NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank, lots of fresh paint, and so much more! Starting outside you will love the 16'x12' utility shed, freshly stained deck with updated railings, vinyl siding, and architectural shingles. Step inside and you will be impressed by the modern and bright feel that the main level has to offer. The flow of the kitchen and dining area to the deck via a sliding glass door creates functionality that anyone could enjoy. Both baths are spacious and conveniently located. Main floor laundry is just another perk. Head upstairs and you will find the nice sized bedrooms and a WALK-IN closet. All appliances stay including the front-load washer and dryer. Great location, lot, and home to equal a place to call your own here on Ogden Ave. Come see for yourself!