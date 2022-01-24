 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $121,000

2 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $121,000

The classic bungalow! Full of charm with the living and dining rooms divided by the original colonnade featuring a drop-down desk and a glassed door bookcase with the hardwood floors extending to the hallway and bedrooms. The trendy updated bathroom has new fixtures that include a tub/shower combination. With its neutral color and pantry cabinet, the kitchen has a door to the walk-up, insulated attic. The rec room in the basement offers additional living space, and there are two other storage rooms and the laundry. And the yard? Wonderful! It's fenced and has a large, new patio area for summer entertainment.

