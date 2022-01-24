The classic bungalow! Full of charm with the living and dining rooms divided by the original colonnade featuring a drop-down desk and a glassed door bookcase with the hardwood floors extending to the hallway and bedrooms. The trendy updated bathroom has new fixtures that include a tub/shower combination. With its neutral color and pantry cabinet, the kitchen has a door to the walk-up, insulated attic. The rec room in the basement offers additional living space, and there are two other storage rooms and the laundry. And the yard? Wonderful! It's fenced and has a large, new patio area for summer entertainment.
2 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $121,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead late Tuesday at Blackhawks Tobacco & Vape, 2733 18th Ave.
Railroading Heritage of Midwest America is buying the former National Railway Equipment shop complex in Silvis to use for the preservation of historic rail cars and engines.
- Updated
Davenport Police said a fatal one-car accident Sunday morning in the 3200 block of Harrison Street claimed the life of a man
- Updated
A Davenport woman charged with child endangerment in relation to the death of a 22-day-old child has pleaded not guilty and waived her right to a speedy trial.
A pump track, a giant waterspout, and a rooftop restaurant: Moline advances plans for land under old I-74 bridge
As demolition of piers and ramps for the old Interstate 74 bridge in downtown Moline gets closer, plans for using the long-dark land below them also are advancing.
- Updated
Two years and four months after he was charged with four firearms felonies, a retired Moline police captain is scheduled next week to enter a final plea.
- Updated
Bettendorf doctor Mary Kathleen Figaro officially announced Tuesday that she is running as a Democrat for the open Iowa Senate District 47 seat, representing Eldridge, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Panorama Park and parts of LeClaire and Davenport.
Man charged with first-degree robbery after pulling a knife on loss-prevention employee over a $199 angle grinder
- Updated
A Rock Island man who allegedly tried to steal a $199 angle grinder from the Home Depot in Bettendorf on Sunday upped his charge to armed robbery when he allegedly pulled a knife on a store loss prevention employee, Bettendorf Police said.
- Updated
The missing girl is Black and has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'4" and weighs 130 lbs. Anyone with information about her location should contact the Davenport Police Department.
- Updated
Davenport Police are investigating a shooting in which one man was wounded Tuesday night.