2 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $170,000

Welcome home to this lovely southern facing condo in the desirable Emily Acres subdivision. Featuring 2 beds, 2 full baths, all appliances, beautiful fireplace and a generously sun soaked deck right off of the oversized living room that is perfect for relaxing and even having some outdoor plants. A quick walk away from the Eldridge Public Library, close to I-80 but not close enough to be bothered by the noise. Don't get FOMO when it's gone, schedule your showing today!