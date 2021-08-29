 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $99,999

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $99,999

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $99,999

Cute Ranch Home with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Car Attached Garage and Fenced Yard. Close to Schools, Shopping and Dining. Living Room features Nice Hardwood Flooring, Bow Window and a Wood Burning Fireplace! Updated Bath, New Tub, Surround and Lighting. The eat in kitchen has a Bow Window, Fresh Paint and New Vinyl Plank Flooring. The basement walls are framed out ready to finish to your personal taste. Appliances stay, but are not warranted. Home is being sold in "AS IS" Condition. Inspections welcome for information purposes.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News