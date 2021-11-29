Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1 car garage is located close to shopping, dining, entertainment & much more! This cozy condo is an end unit located next to garage & parking space for ease & convenience. Living room is open to dining area & offers great light flow thru large windows, 2 coat closets & built in entertainment center...large enough for oversized TV. The kitchen has ample cabinets & counter space - including pantry cabinet plus open to dining area with sliders to spacious privacy fenced in patio area to extend your entertaining space or just relax with privacy. Main floor laundry gives you added convenience. Retire to the master suite with private bath & walk-in closet. Finished basement includes rec room & large storage area. Newer paint & carpet in many rooms.
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a car left running in the parking lot at Jacobs Northeast Park in East Moline Tuesday morning.
The protest of Sharon Weiss, of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, that "we have not left the room" reminded me of a Warren Harding quote: "I have no trouble with my enemies...but my damn friends...they're the ones that keep me walking the floor nights."
- Updated
The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified the two women found dead in a car at an East Moline park Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Former KWQC TV6 news anchor Gary Metivier will run for the Scott County Board Supervisors in 2022 as a Republican.
A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to prison for assisting a meth ring operated by her boyfriend
- Updated
A man died Friday after being struck by a car in Davenport.
In the 15 years that have passed since a multimillion dollar home in Bettendorf was destroyed by fire, the number of career firefighters in the city has nearly doubled.
- Updated
Rock Island Alderman Dave Geenen, Ward 7, has resigned from City Council, effective immediately.
- Updated
Moline and Rock Island police are investigating robberies that occurred in their cities Tuesday.
- Updated
It is both a neighborhood sign and a sign of the times.