2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $99,900

Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1 car garage is located close to shopping, dining, entertainment & much more! This cozy condo is an end unit located next to garage & parking space for ease & convenience. Living room is open to dining area & offers great light flow thru large windows, 2 coat closets & built in entertainment center...large enough for oversized TV. The kitchen has ample cabinets & counter space - including pantry cabinet plus open to dining area with sliders to spacious privacy fenced in patio area to extend your entertaining space or just relax with privacy. Main floor laundry gives you added convenience. Retire to the master suite with private bath & walk-in closet. Finished basement includes rec room & large storage area. Newer paint & carpet in many rooms.

