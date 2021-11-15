2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $98,500

 Skip to main content
Wonderfully Updated Condo with Lots of News...New Roof 2019, New Luxury Vinyl 2020, New Efficient Furnace (Carrier) 97% & Central Air 2019. Brand New Kitchen 2012 w/White Cabinetry, Soft Closure Drawers, Pull Out Shelving, Double Pantry, Plus Huge Closet Pantry for Extra Storage. New Shower Head, Faucets and Toilets 2020. New Garage Door Opener 2021, New Front Door, New Storm Door & Custom Blinds 2012. New Lights Throughout House & Entry 2012-2015. Meticulously Maintained Condo Features ......Nice Sized Living Room Opens to a Informal Dining Room & Updated Kitchen w/ Sliding Glass Doors to a Private Patio. Upper Level has 2 Baths and 2 Bedrooms. Master Bedroom is Oversized with a Walk-In Closet & Master Bath. Nicely Finished Rec Room w/ Newer Carpet & Freshly Painted. No Water...has a Sump Pump. 1st Fl. Laundry!

