2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $96,900

Come check out this 2 BR slab ranch located in East Moline! This home features a huge front and back yard along with an attached 1 car garage. Each bedroom is spacious with ample closet space. The kitchen provides plenty of space and you even get an additional mud room off to the side of the living room that leads into the laundry room. Don't miss your chance today!

