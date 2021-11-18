 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $96,500

Stop the car and check out this adorable bungalow! Updates galore in 2021, include remodeled kitchen with new appliances, solid surface countertops and tile backsplash. New commercial-grade, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout plus new carpet in the bedrooms. Bathroom with tile shower. All new plumbing, new siding, three year old furnace and water heater and two new garage doors on the spacious detached garage. There's a nice sized 3-season room in the front, main level laundry with washer/dryer hook-ups off the kitchen in back and French doors that lead you to the back yard and down to the concrete patio. You'll have plenty of room for a patio set and a great set up for grilling and entertaining during warmer months. Front and back decks are both new. Near John Deere Harvester, also!

