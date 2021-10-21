 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $95,000

Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium - move in ready! This lovely home features a large picture window in the living room allowing for a lot of natural light. The dining area is open to the kitchen and living room with sliders to the private, fenced patio- great for entertaining! The master bedrooms has a nice sized walk-in closet and master bath. Updates per seller: elec. panel, water heater, stove, refrigerator, microwave, carpet in bedrooms and flooring in bathrooms. 1 car detached garage plus one extra parking spot next to garage. Pets allowed, all appliances stay.

