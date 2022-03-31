 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $95,000

Come check out this 2 BR slab ranch located in East Moline! This home features a huge front and back yard along with an attached 1 car garage. Each bedroom is spacious with ample closet space. The kitchen provides plenty of space and you even get an additional mud room off to the side of the living room that leads into the laundry room. Don't miss your chance today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Korn tour bus hit by gunfire in Davenport? Here's what we know

Korn tour bus hit by gunfire in Davenport? Here's what we know

'90s metal band Korn is in town for a concert at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center with bands Chevelle and Code Orange and stopped at nearby Abernathy's. Davenport police, though, would not say whether the damaged bus was associated with the band or concert tour.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News