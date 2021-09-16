 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $92,500

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $92,500

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $92,500

Move in ready cute ranch in East Moline, IL! Step-less main floor living with two bedrooms, attached garage, charming sun room which can be used as office, play room or family room...so many options! Fully fenced yard with shed. Updates per seller: Blacktop driveway ''18, Siding Gutters '16. water heater '16, exterior light '15, furnace/central air & washer/dryer approx 10 years old, roof approx 11 years old on main house, roof on sun room 5 years. Newer ceiling fan in the living room. Newer siding on shed. Children's play set remains with home. If there's a cute dog in your family they will enjoy the fully fenced yard and dog door! Some room sizes are irregular, buyer to confirm all measurements.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News