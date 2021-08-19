 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $89,000

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $89,000

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $89,000

Move in ready! This home features many updates from top to bottom. This is a two bedroom super cute home. The entry has an enclosed porch that leads to the living room and into the formal dining room. There is lots of storage. The basement has a new bathroom. The basement is dry and can feature additional living space. The patio is perfect for outdoor fun. There is room to add a garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News