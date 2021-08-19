Move in ready! This home features many updates from top to bottom. This is a two bedroom super cute home. The entry has an enclosed porch that leads to the living room and into the formal dining room. There is lots of storage. The basement has a new bathroom. The basement is dry and can feature additional living space. The patio is perfect for outdoor fun. There is room to add a garage.
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $89,000
