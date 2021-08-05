 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $84,900

2 BR bungalow located in East Moline! This home comes equipped with a detached 1 car garage, a walk-up attic with HUGE potential to be finished for additional living space. This would be a great investment opportunity or a good starter home for the first time home-buyer! Home is occupied by tenants, 48 hours notice required.

