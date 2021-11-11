 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $84,900

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $84,900

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $84,900

Beautiful well maintained Condo in a convenient location. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, updated kitchen with custom hickory cabinets with matching wainscoting in the dining room and a deck off of the living room. Extra storage in the hallway and a 1 car detached garage. Furnace 2016 and hot water heater 2019. Laundry is shared, each level has a laundry room. Main entrance is secured, intercom with buzzer for entrance. Association fees are paid monthly and include water, sewer and trash.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Take care of workers

  • Updated

I worked 36 years as a machinist on the factory floor for John Deere. I am now a Deere/UAW retiree. If I were to bleed, I’d bleed John Deere green; actually John Deere industrial yellow. I am hesitant about saying anything, but I feel that I must.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News