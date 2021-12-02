 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $79,900

Move in ready! This home features many updates from top to bottom. This is a two bedroom super cute home. The entry has an enclosed porch that leads to the living room and the formal dining room. There is a ton of storage. The basement has a new bathroom. The basement is dry and can feature additional living space. The patio is perfect for outdoor fun. There is room to add a garage.

