2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $69,999

Great location - close to everything including shopping, dining, recreation, schools & much more! Such possibilities to explore in this 'handyperson' special. This ranch home is just waiting for you to fix it up and make it your new home or use as an income property to build your real estate portfolio. Enjoy the convenience of everything on one floor including 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, L shaped living room with built in shelving and large eat-in kitchen. There is even a 4 season porch off of the kitchen with laundry hookups.. The detached garage gives you room to keep your cars or toys out of the elements. With some work & love the koi pond in the back yard landscaping could be restored. Updates include: siding, gutters & windows. Appliances included but not warranted. Make sure to seize this opportunity. Call for your showing today!