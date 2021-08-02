 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $69,500

Cute & move in ready! Vinyls windows & siding. Laundry room off kitchen. Nice covered patio could be parking area. Great starter or investment. previously rented for $650. Close to everything!! being sold “as-is” Seller will provide HWI home warranty with accepted offer. Stove & refrigerator stay.

Mask debate gets heated at Moline school board
Education

Mask debate gets heated at Moline school board

  • Updated

Whether Moline-Coal Valley students will return to classrooms with masks next month is still undetermined after a heated meeting Monday in which board members heard from 17 people who weighed in on the topic.

