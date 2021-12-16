 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $68,500

Priced to sell! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Moline has been cleaned, updated and ready for it's new owner! The main level features an 11 x 6 front porch, 15 x 12 family room, 12 x 11 eat-in kitchen, a full bathroom and 8 x 8 enclosed back porch. The upper level houses the 2 spacious bedrooms! In the basement we have laundry facilities and storage! Schedule your showing today!

