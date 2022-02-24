 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $65,000

Nice 2 story home on large lot. The property has two bedrooms on the upper level and a den on the main level that is currrntly being used as bedroom. The property has new siding and the owner will add new gutters and downspouts before closing. The roof is 10 years old. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all measurements.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News