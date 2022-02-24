Nice 2 story home on large lot. The property has two bedrooms on the upper level and a den on the main level that is currrntly being used as bedroom. The property has new siding and the owner will add new gutters and downspouts before closing. The roof is 10 years old. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all measurements.
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $65,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Preliminary results of an autopsy performed Monday morning indicate the Moline teen died from a traumatic blunt head injury.
At least two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, including a Scott County 911 dispatcher, following a three-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday night.
A 16-year-old girl died Saturday night from her injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Moline.
Four days before an inmate at the Rock Island County jail reportedly was beaten by two correctional officers, a judge asked the state to place him in a secure setting because of his mental disability.
CHAMPAIGN — Seconds before Geneseo High School freshman Zachary Montez stepped on the mat for his third place bout at the state wrestling finals, coach Jon Murray walked off the arena floor.
Logan Paul Voss and Ashleigh Decker decided to celebrate Valentine's Day on Tuesday with a visit to Treehouse Pub & Eatery in Davenport.
Teen involved in Monday night's crash on Davenport's Welcome Way suffering from life-threatening injuries
A teen involved in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Davenport suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.
Victim in shooting by former Moline cop says she was not informed of the plea deal. 'I was followed home, and I was shot at with my kids in the house behind me. How was I not asked about this?'
An Illinois law requires prosecutors to notify crime victims when their case may result in a plea, but one victim in the shooting case involving a retired police captain said she received no such notification.
Two people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
Nikiforov, who spent three seasons in the Quad-Cities, leaves behind a 10-year-old son, Max.