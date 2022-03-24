2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $62,000

Nicely updated 2 bedroom near John Deere Harvester ready for its new owner. Newer roof, updated flooring and kitchen, recently painted.
The unidentified suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which was witnessed by onlookers.
Nursing home pledges 'full cooperation' with regulatory agencies.
A Bettendorf woman is facing a multitude of charges, including several felonies, in an overnight car chase with police in Illinois and Iowa.
A director at the youth center at the Rock Island Arsenal is being charged with three felony counts of criminal sexual assault of a person under the age of 18, according to court records out of Henry County.
Alleman High School softball will not compete in 2022 because of a limited roster.
The Illinois State Police say an Iowa woman was driving drunk and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 280 Sunday when she caused a head-on crash near Milan.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office released the names of four people who died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County.
Alleman baseball coach Jerry Burkhead announced his retirement after the 2021 season, but an opportunity to coach the team one last time has brought him back. Read how this year's Alleman team has come together.
Six Bettendorf High School students are facing charges after a disturbance Monday at the school.
The Sherrard School Board unanimously approved establishing an alternative school for the 2022-2023 school year for junior high and high school level students.
