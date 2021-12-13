 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $59,900

2 bedroom 2 car garage home.This property is being auctioned on Auction.com Bidding for the weekly auction cycle will begin on 12/14/2021 The live auctions will close on Thursdays at 10 AM This property is eligible under the Freddie Mac First Look Initiative for owner occupants through 12/29/2021”. Seller will not complete any repairs to the subject property, either lender or buyer requested. The property is sold in AS IS condition. CST. ***HOLD HARMLESS NEEDS TO BE SIGNED BEFORE SHOWINGS***

