East Moline, IL Investment opportunity now available. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is currently leased for $850 per month with the tenants paying all utilities. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the Home. Please allow 48 hours notice for all showings.
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $56,900
-
Alleman High School Principal Sara Stroud has resigned from the position effective immediately, according to a notice to Alleman families from the Catholic Diocese of Peoria's Office of Catholic Schools.
-
Alleman High School Athletic Director Grant Iles has resigned from his position.
-
Social media postings deemed threatening led to police investigations in two separate Quad-Cities school districts.
-
The Catholic Diocese of Peoria has identified the interim team that will lead Alleman High School while a replacement for Sara Stroud, Alleman's recently resigned principal, is found.
-
The East Moline School District has paused in-person classes for two of its programs because of COVID-19.
A few things I thought this lifelong area resident would never see in the Quad-Cities in the middle of December: A shirtless jogger, people mo…
-
Amarion Nimmers has already made a name for himself as one of the best high school players in the area, but he isn’t playing for himself. He is playing for his Mom.
-
Here we go again.
Friday briefing: Possible threats made against 2 Q-C schools, lane closure on Milan bridge, and oldies top rating charts of area radio air waves
Rain, patchy fog and a high near 50 degrees. Now that doesn't sound like your typical December day. But that is the forecast. Here are the wea…
-
A Davenport woman was charged Friday with child endangerment in relation to the death of a 22-day-old child in February.