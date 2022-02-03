2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $40,000

Home to be sold in AS IS CONDITION.
A former Rock Island-Milan School District teacher is trying to return home after an injury, and her loved ones are working to help her get there.
The Illinois penal system improperly used prisoners to wash cars, shine shoes and perform other tasks at employee-led fundraisers to benefit prison workers for private use, a government watchdog investigation into the fund’s mismanagement revealed Friday.
A pair of investigations is underway after an encounter Sunday between two Rock Island County correctional officers and an inmate of the jail, according to Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos.
Rock Island is about to embark on a major, multi-million dollar renovation and redesign of its downtown district.
An armed man who refused to surrender his employer’s company pickup took his own life after failing to stop for Scott County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday.
A parolee from the East Moline Correctional Center, who also is a registered sex offender in Illinois, is charged with battering and severely injuring a 14-month-old child in Colona.
Murder charges have been filed against a Colona man who police say battered a 14-month-old girl on Thursday and who died of her injuries about 2 p.m. Sunday.
A Rock Island County Circuit Judge on Thursday denied a motion to delay the trial of a former Moline police captain accused of shooting at two people from his car in 2019.
The City of Davenport and the Davenport Police Department are being sued by the family of a woman who died as a result of a high-speed police chase in 2019.
The latest COVID-19 updates from local, state and federal health officials offered a stark reminder that the virus is still spreading and killing people in the Quad-Cities.
