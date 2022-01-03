 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $39,900

Great investment opportunity in the City of East Molin, property is currently leased for $705 per month. Please allow 48 hours notice to show (tenant occupied). This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. This property is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranties written or implied. Owner has never seen nor occupied the property, buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the home.

