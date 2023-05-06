*** RIVE VIEW NEW CONSTRUCTION UNDER $220,000*** Wow, what an opportunity for low-maintenance high-quality river-view living. This attached single-family property boasts zero entry (no steps throughout), 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, luxury vinyl plank flooring and an oversized garage! Also conveniently located near "The Bend" including shops, restaurants, and entertainment plus just minutes away from the new 74 bridge. Oh did we mention the bike path that's just steps away?!?!
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A masked robber took cash at gunpoint from a bank on Monday in Moline.
Two men are dead after a Saturday night shooting in Davenport.
Both the union and Quad Cities Chamber are confident no major changes will take place.
The 9-month-old was attacked inside the single-family home and died at the scene; the child's grandmother was seriously injured in the attack.
An East Moline man has been accused of committint a sex crime against a person in 2020 while working at Genesis Health System's western campus…