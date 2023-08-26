*** NEW CONSTRUCTION UNDER $210,000*** ZERO FLOOD INSURANCE!! Low-maintenance high-quality river-view living! This is the start of Quarters II down near the river in East Moline. They feature attached single-family properties boasting zero entries (no steps throughout), 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, luxury vinyl plank flooring and 2 car garages! Also conveniently located near "The Bend" including shops, restaurants, and entertainment plus just minutes away from the new I-74 bridge. Oh did we mention the bike path that's just steps away?!?!