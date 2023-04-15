*** NEW CONSTRUCTION UNDER $200,000*** Wow, what an opportunity for low-maintenance high-quality river-view living. This attached single-family property boasts zero entry (no steps throughout), 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, luxury vinyl plank flooring and an oversized garage! Also conveniently located near "The Bend" including shops, restaurants, and entertainment plus just minutes away from the new 74 bridge. Oh did we mention the bike path that's just steps away?!?!
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $209,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Update: The 17-year-old who died in a shooting early Friday at his home in Milan is identified as Daniel "Danny" Taylor.
The University of Iowa men's basketball program landed a commitment from the transfer portal Monday.
Piloting her own life: How accepting a job in the Quad-Cities inspired Summer Kuehl to open a flight school
She came to the Quad-Cities for work and soared in a way she didn't expect.
Liberty and Justice have a new eaglet for which to care, and the wait is on for the second egg to hatch.
The officer was attempting an arrest and was stabbed in the face.