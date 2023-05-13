Wow, what an opportunity for low-maintenance high-quality river-view living. This attached single-family property boasts zero entry (no steps throughout), 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, luxury vinyl plank flooring and an oversized garage! Also conveniently located near "The Bend" including shops, restaurants, and entertainment plus just minutes away from the new 74 bridge. Oh did we mention the bike path that's just steps away?!?!
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $209,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amazon plans to hire 1,000 people in Davenport by August, according to Quad Cities Chamber officials.
While construction continues at the Davenport fulfillment center, Amazon has posted the jobs available at the site.
The pioneering mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, has died at home in Salt Lake City. She was 47. Her live-in partner, P…
Narada Clark, 30, of Davenport, and Gary Harris, 67, of Rock Island, died after being shot in an alley near the 1400 block of West 4th Street …
Motorcyclist killed Sunday evening in Rock Island County