*** NEW CONSTRUCTION UNDER $200,000*** Wow, what an opportunity for low-maintenance high-quality river-view living. This attached single-family property boasts zero entry (no steps throughout), 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, luxury vinyl plank flooring and an oversized garage! Also conveniently located near "The Bend" including shops, restaurants, and entertainment plus just minutes away from the new 74 bridge. Oh did we mention the bike path that's just steps away?!?!
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $199,900
