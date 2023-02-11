*** NEW CONSTRUCTION UNDER $200,000*** Wow, what an opportunity for low-maintenance high-quality river-view living. This attached single-family property boasts zero entry (no steps throughout), 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, luxury vinyl plank flooring and an oversized garage! Also conveniently located near "The Bend" including shops, restaurants, and entertainment plus just minutes away from the new 74 bridge. Oh did we mention the bike path that's just steps away?!?!
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An unusual weekend took another unexpected turn on Sunday for the Quad City Storm.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Davenport is closing, but the timeline is unclear.
Davenport Police say Robert Ware rammed multiple squad cars in a Walgreens parking lot late Monday night, drank vodka and rum and displayed kn…
A 22-year-old male motorcyclist from Davenport died Saturday after a two vehicle crash in downtown Moline.
The former employee alleges he was let go from the company after repeatedly raising safety concerns over electric batteries.