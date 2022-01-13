Two bedroom property with tons of potential. Would make a great investment property or new home. Will need some fixing up and some elbow grease. Make your offers TODAY! Buyers or buyers agent to verify all measurement. Key Words: Cash preferred sale Cash deal Cash offer Cash buyer Proof of funds Hard money No FHA, Flashlight Trash out Caution Tear down Down to the studs Home has problems House has problems Poor condition Bad condition Unlivable Not livable Bring your contractor TLC Lots to offer Bring your imagination Creative Creativity vision Potential Possibilities Finishing touches Special touches Personal touch Diamond in the rough Sky’s the limit Hidden gem Paint and carpet Move in ready Livable Fair market value Sweat equity Vacant Needs Work No repairs to be made by seller Seller to make no repairs No repair or warranty No Warranties are Implied or Expressed. As Is As is condition Where is As is Where Is No contingencies Motivated Motivated Seller Seller Motivated
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $18,000
