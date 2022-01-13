 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $18,000

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $18,000

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $18,000

Two bedroom property with tons of potential. Would make a great investment property or new home. Will need some fixing up and some elbow grease. Make your offers TODAY! Buyers or buyers agent to verify all measurement. Key Words: Cash preferred sale Cash deal Cash offer Cash buyer Proof of funds Hard money No FHA, Flashlight Trash out Caution Tear down Down to the studs Home has problems House has problems Poor condition Bad condition Unlivable Not livable Bring your contractor TLC Lots to offer Bring your imagination Creative Creativity vision Potential Possibilities Finishing touches Special touches Personal touch Diamond in the rough Sky’s the limit Hidden gem Paint and carpet Move in ready Livable Fair market value Sweat equity Vacant Needs Work No repairs to be made by seller Seller to make no repairs No repair or warranty No Warranties are Implied or Expressed. As Is As is condition Where is As is Where Is No contingencies Motivated Motivated Seller Seller Motivated

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Davenport condemned their apartments, displacing renters. And it may do so again
Politics

Davenport condemned their apartments, displacing renters. And it may do so again

Davenport city officials last summer deemed the Crestwood Apartments on E. 37th Street uninhabitable, displacing dozens of renters, after owners and management failed to make repairs to respond to substandard housing conditions. Now, roughly 20 renters face a similar prospect as the same Minnesota-based housing cooperative has failed to make repairs to address substandard housing conditions at another of its Davenport rental properties.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News