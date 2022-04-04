 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $162,000

Charming Ranch Condo with Spectacular Finished Basement. Spacious Master Bedroom with Full Bath and Walk-in Closet. 3 Full baths Non-conforming 3rd Bedroom in basement. Main Floor Laundry, private rear deck and 2 car attached garage. Roof approx 4 yrs old

