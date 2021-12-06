 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $124,900

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $124,900

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $124,900

Conveniently located next to shopping in East Moline! Main floor has two bedrooms, an updated bath and newer carpeting throughout. Kitchen features lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space, an island and stainless steel appliances. Primary was originally two separate bedrooms and could be converted back to feature three on main. Finished basement has a rec room, a non conforming third and plenty of space for storage. Back yard is fully fenced with large deck, shed and fire pit. Detached two car garage with extra parking. All appliances stay. Per Seller; Roof on House, Garage & Shed '21

