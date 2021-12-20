2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $119,900

Check out this 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom East Moline ranch! This home is located on a dead-end street 2 blocks from Avenue of the Cites has a ton to offer. The main level features an eat-in kitchen, newly updated full bathroom, 2 bedrooms, and a large family room! The basement includes a full bathroom, laundry room and plenty of space for a recreation room. Outside, on the .46 acres, we have a large 23 x 20 HEATED garage, and a spacious yard with privacy fence! Schedule your showing today!