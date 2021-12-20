 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $119,900

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $119,900

2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $119,900

Check out this 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom East Moline ranch! This home is located on a dead-end street 2 blocks from Avenue of the Cites has a ton to offer. The main level features an eat-in kitchen, newly updated full bathroom, 2 bedrooms, and a large family room! The basement includes a full bathroom, laundry room and plenty of space for a recreation room. Outside, on the .46 acres, we have a large 23 x 20 HEATED garage, and a spacious yard with privacy fence! Schedule your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman
Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman

  • Updated

The buzz among the fans entering the Rock Island Fieldhouse was universally that a competitive game was not expected on Friday night; they showed up out of loyalty to the Rocks and their intra-city Western Big 6 Conference rivals, the Alleman Pioneers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News