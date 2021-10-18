 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $109,900

Don't miss your chance on this 2 BR slab in East Moline, featuring a large fenced in back yard w/ a large covered patio(25x23) attached to the detached 2 car garage. New Roof 2020, New Water Heater 2020. The master bedroom is spacious with ample closet space and you'll love the remodeled bathroom w/ double vanity. You'll love the feel of how open the kitchen and living room is. There is a laundry room to the side of the kitchen leading out into the back yard.

