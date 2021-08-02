This is a cute well maintained home. Many updates! Per Seller, New Water Heater 2018, Central Air 2019, Stove 2018, Microwave 2021. Hardwood in the living room. Fenced Yard. Finished and Insulated Garage. A Carport that can be used for Covered Outdoor Entertaining. Water proofed (Drain Tile) Basement with a Sump Pump. This won't last long come take a peak!! Buyer and buyer’s agent to verify all square footage, figures, school zones, taxes, exemptions, and zoning.
2 Bedroom Home in Colona - $88,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
DNR says bobcats aren't interested in adults — but watch your kids and pets.
While answering a call for assistance late Wednesday night, Davenport police officers encountered an armed person, prompting a standoff at a residence.
'Tragic and unfortunate circumstance': No charges pressed against Moline officer who hit and killed 13-year-old cyclist
- Updated
No charges will be pressed against a Moline police officer who hit and killed a 13-year-old cyclist with her squad car in May.
- Updated
Allegations of sex abuse at an elementary school, later reportedly proven to be false, are at the center of a discrimination lawsuit against the district.
- Updated
A 47-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a hit and run crash involving a motorcyclist that occurred in Moline on July 25.
New federal courthouse to be built downtown Rock Island. But it won't be at the former county courthouse.
- Updated
A United States federal courthouse is returning to downtown Rock Island.
- Updated
Whether Moline-Coal Valley students will return to classrooms with masks next month is still undetermined after a heated meeting Monday in which board members heard from 17 people who weighed in on the topic.
Since the cameras went live in March, nearly 40,000 fines have been levied totaling $2,749,775.
- Updated
Family and friends of a Davenport man who was shot by police in 2018 gathered to celebrate his birthday Tuesday night.
- Updated
A Davenport man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Riverdale. He has not been identified.