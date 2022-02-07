 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Colona - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Colona - $79,900

This property is zoned Residential 2, However spoke to the city clerk and new buyer can go before the zoning board and discuss zoning to commercial. So many Possibilities , it was a Lodge used for meetings and dinners .There's a commercial stove and dishwasher stays but as is. Call today and make your dreams come true.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News