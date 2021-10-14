UPDATED and MOVE-IN Ready, this adorable ranch is a perfect place for a first time home buyer, or someone looking to downsize/live small. Fresh paint done before listing. There's nothing to do but move in! Open concept updated kitchen was done in 2015. Everything was replaced down to the dry wall, appliances, custom blinds and finished off with beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Appliances stay but are not warranted. Roof 2011. New furnace/AC 2017. Lots of room to add on to house or put in a garage as home sits on about 1/4 acre! Must see this great value before it's gone! Seller will install a new porch light before closing.
2 Bedroom Home in Colona - $60,000
